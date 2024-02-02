27 Boots To Go With All Of Your Fabulous Cold-Weather Outfits

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Steve Madden ankle boots reviewers confirm are comfortable right out of the box, which means you can put them on as soon as they arrive at your door and then head out with a spring in your step because you've got a cool new pair of shoes.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime you can try before you buy!
Promising review: "Can I just say Steve Madden nailed this one!!! I ordered two more pairs. These are so comfortable and stylish!!! I wear them all day and still comfortable! Perfect." —Cynthia
Get them from Amazon for $58.94+ (available in sizes 5.5–13, including some wide sizes, and 12 colors).
2. Thigh-high chunky heel boots at such an incredible price (we're talking under $50!!) you'll swoop them up immediately and then pair them with your favorite dress or skirt for an epic outfit.
3. Lucky Brand ankle boots you'll have in your closet (and life) for years because these babies were made to never go out of style.
Promising review: "These are the most comfortable booties I have ever worn. The footbed is divine. I would seriously like to thank the genius that designed them. I can walk all day in them in the city, and my feet feel great. I have both black and toffee leather — very soft leather, which I like. I did take another reviewer's advice and treated them with beeswax sealer before wearing. So, they are holding up pretty well considering how much daily wear and abuse they've had." —M.Jerge
Get it from Amazon for $78.81+ (available in sizes 5–13, medium and wide widths, and in 61 styles).
4. Some over-the-knee boots for when you want to ~elevate~ your look but don't want to hinder your ability to walk. Reviewers say these are super comfortable and worth it because the quality is made to last.
Promising review: "I love these boots. They are my go-to with short skirts or dresses in the winter. So pretty. I love the way they look. They are also thick and warm. And they stay up decently well! They do slouch a little, but stay above the knee thanks to the tie at the back. I would recommend!" —LindseyLove
Get them from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 13 colors; more colors here).
5. Ugg ankle boots TikTok has caused to sell out several times, so I wouldn't be surprised if it happened again. The shorter version of your fave shoes growing up are now an easy and chic way to keep your feet warm all winter long.
Promising review: "Love, love, love these. So worth the price! So comfortable. I wore them all day and my feet were so warm and happy. They are adorable but look a bit like slippers. I loved them so much I ordered another pair today. I highly recommend them but only if you like your feet to be warm and cozy!" —Amy Del Santo
Get them from Amazon for $149.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 25 colors).
6. Knee-high boots with a secret — they have a faux fur lining (!!!) inside. You'll love this feature for those cold days when you don't want to break out your big heavy winter boots but want to ensure your toes are nice and toasty.
Promising review: "These are the most comfortable knee-high boots that I own. They have a thick bottom which gives some arch support and makes walking comfortable. They are easy to get on and off with the side zipper and seem water-resistant. I can’t fit my foot in them with really thick socks on, but the faux fur lining keeps my legs and feet warm while wearing them. I’ve had mine for more than a year, and they seem to be holding up well. I plan on buying more colors." —Night Owl
Get them from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes 6–12 and in eight colors).
7. Glove boots basically screaming to be worn with your favorite pair of jeans and a peacoat for a chic put-together look. There's nothing stopping you when you have these babies on your feet.
Promising review: "This boot fits like a glove and hugs your feet giving your ankles support throughout the day. I wore these boots on day one and two for 12 hours each day. I work retail so I'm on my feet ALL day on tile flooring which can be extremely painful at times but these boots are awesome!! I will be ordering another pair." —TazN
Get them from Everlane for $150 (available in sizes 5–11 and in three colors).
8. Tommy Hilfiger equestrian boots that deserve to be in your closet because not only are they super comfortable and durable, but they're also almost guaranteed to never go out of style.
Promising reviews: "This is my second pair. The first pair which are black, was brought years ago and they still look great. I can’t wait to wear these!" —Cheryl Jones
"I have been looking for quite some time for black boots. I took a chance on these and went by what the reviews said. When I tried them on the first time and wore them, they were so comfortable. I really can walk in them for hours, and my feet do not hurt. They are so worth the money and very stylish. I do have a wide calf (16 inches), and there is plenty of room. I highly recommend these boots." —Fotodiva
Get them from Amazon for $60.41+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and five colors).
9. A pair of chunky ankle boots more than 10,000 reviewers recommend because they're comfortable, easy to walk in, and, oh, look badass, too. Get ready to ~strut~ when you wear these.
Promising review: “These booties are perfect to wear with just about anything! They are very comfortable even if you're on your feet all day. As a teacher, it is important to have comfy shoes, but I want them to be stylish as well. These shoes definitely do both! They fit true to size.” —Janet
Get them from Amazon for $22+ (available in sizes 5.5–11, wide and in 10 colors).
10. A pair of cowboy boots you can ~boot scootin' boogie~ in all across town and feel like a star. They'll be with you for concerts, vacations, or just nights out with your friends.
Matisse Footwear is a Los Angeles-based small business creating affordable and fashionable footwear.
Promising review: "I ordered these boots and wore them for the first time for 12 hours straight in Nashville, Tennessee. I walked all day in them and danced all night in them. They were extremely comfortable!! My feet did not hurt in them at all. I even wore them the next day for another nine hours, and my feet felt great! These boots are true to size. Great purchase!!" —Alyson
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 18 colors).
11. A pair of Franco Sarto mid-calf boots practically begging you to take them on every adventure you go on. And when you wear these, you know that you won't be walking down the street but S-T-R-U-T-T-I-N-G.
Promising review: "These boots are so cute and so comfortable. I bought these for my 75-year-old mother who thinks she is 25. The block heel is perfect and allows her to balance herself well. These boots are so fashionable that she wears them with skirts, dresses, and jeans. Perfect for all-day wear. She has not complained one time about her knees or feet hurting. She is really enjoying these boots!" —V. Fore
Get it from Amazon for $65.28+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in 10 colors).
12. Brown boots designed with a V-shaped elastic so you can slide these babies right on and go about your day knowing that you're wearing a quality shoe that'll ~stand~ the test of time.
Promising review: "I've been wearing these for a few years, and they are the most comfortable boots. They match occasions where I am dressed casually or dressed up. Heartily recommend them! I wear an 8 in running shoes but sized up to a 9 because I found I needed to when I wear wool socks with them." —Catherine
Get them from Nisolo for $125+ (originally $228; available in sizes 5–11 and in five colors).
13. A pair of chunky mid-calf boots you can either get in a neutral solid color or with a brightly colored sole, depending on your vibe.
14. Heeled square-toe boots that may be a little tight the first couple of times you wear them — but that's okay because the leather will eventually mold to your feet, creating the perfect fit. These shoes will ~grow~ on you (figuratively and literally.)
Promising review: "I bought these boots in late 2019 and since then have worn them over 500 times, so they are very well loved. These boots are comfy, cute and they are very versatile. Vagabond leather is high quality and I have multiple pairs of shoes from there that have held up well over the years. As soon as my current pair of these boots are done, I’m going to order them again." —Maddycollier
Get them from Nordstrom or Vagabond for $190 (available in sizes 5–12).
15. Square-toe ankle boots actually designed to be waterproof so you can wear them all day knowing that the weather isn't going to stop you in your tracks. You can continue on like the boss you are.
Promising review: "I just purchased the ankle boots, and I wore them for a day at work. I am on my feet all the time. I felt like I was bare-footed in these! Unbelievably comfortable. I will soon purchase another pair in a different color. I'm so happy to have found these!" —Anne J.
Get them from Vivaia for $149 (available in sizes 5–11 and in six colors and patterns).
16. Low wedge booties to give your look a little lift while still giving you the ability to walk that extra mile.
Promising review: "These look great with casual rules pants or jeans. They are very comfortable and a good height and they feel solid. I am on my second pair, first ones lasted a couple years of fairly consistent wearing. A good value for the money." —The Broadways
Get them from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and 10 colors).