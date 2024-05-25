Before You Start Packing For Your Next Trip, Here Are 28 Comfortable Choices You'll Want To Wear

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A bodysuit capable of being one of the best base layers you have in your suitcase. Reviewers call this a must-have because it's extremely soft and feels (and looks) expensive.
Promising review: "Obsessed with this piece!! It is made of a comfy and stretchy material, perfect for any occasion. I purchased it for a trip to a theme park since I wanted something comfortable that would still be cute." —Alejandra Mendez
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 29 colors).
2. A lightweight striped lounge set you can wear as a beach coverup or even just a cute exploring outfit. Plus, since it's two pieces, you can mix and match both to create so many outfits.
Promising review: "I bought this for vacation but also just a cute summer set, and I love it! The shorts fit great, and the top is oversized just like I wanted. I wore it with a white cropped shirt and kept the top unbuttoned." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 22 styles).
3. A knee-length halter dress available in a variety of colors and prints, so you'll for sure be able to find one (or two) that fit the vibe of your vacation. Whatever you pick, you'll have a great option that'll keep you feeling cool, comfortable, and stylish the whole time.
Promising review: "A friend of mine got this dress, and it looked gorgeous on her, so I went ahead and ordered it. I love this dress, and I am so glad I ordered it. It’s lined and has a removable matching belt. I washed mine separately and hung it to dry, and it looks like new. This dress is easy for travel and pretty wrinkle-free. I have ordered 3 more prints, and I can’t wait to get them. Highly recommend." —sherrie
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 38 styles).
4. Slouchy overalls made with lightweight fabric *and* deep pockets, which are both essential while traveling. And the fact that you can wear these with so many different shirts underneath (we're talking tank tops, T-shirt, long-sleeved, turtlenecks), means this is a versatile piece you'll wear multiple times during the trip.
Some reviewers recommend sizing down unless you're tall!
Promising review: "The pocket in front is very handy. It feels like I'm wearing nothing. The overalls are light and flowy. The fabric quality could be better — it may not last long, but it's inexpensive. I get so many compliments when I wear them. I wore them for plane travel and on the beach in Maui and Mexico, and they were perfect for all. Would I purchase again? Hell yeah. Size down possibly; they are slightly large." —Jamie Pauluk
Get them from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 17 colors and prints).
5. A long-sleeve boho dress about to be your new favorite because it's super fun yet easy to wear. It's perfect for a nice dinner out or even a day of exploring. And as a bonus — it doesn't wrinkle so you don't have to worry about ironing during your trip.
Promising review: "LOVE THIS DRESS. I was hesitant to buy this because it was for a vacation. Because it's made of rayon, I was concerned about how well it would travel. I shouldn’t have worried. I iron a LOT of our clothes, but I can honestly say that this dress came out of the suitcase really nicely. I just hung it in the closet and the few wrinkles fell away. I wore this dress more on our vacay than any other one because it’s so diverse. Even when it got wet, it dried nicely and quickly. It’s a winner! Will be ordering more soon." —Sheri Terrell
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 19 color combos).
6. A pair of buttery soft leggings so great that more than 33,500 people gave them a five-star rating. If you're an adventure seeker on vacation, these leggings will take you anywhere you want to go and back again.
Promising review: "These leggings are so worth it for the price!! Super buttery soft and squat-proof. I wore them rock climbing, and they held up well. I lift in them, and they stay up. I will be ordering more pairs in more colors." —The Real Slim Shani
Get them from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 23 colors).
7. A ruched top and flare pants set that screams "F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S." It comes in a variety of different colors, patterns, and also pant and short options because once you own one of the sets, you'll be racing back to the listing to grab more. Reviewers have worn the set on vacations, as a swimsuit coverup, and even worn the top and bottom separately.
Promising reviews: "I just bought this for my trip to Barbados. I received more compliments in one night than I could count! I just got home, washed on delicate, cold and hung to dry, came out perfectly. So cute! Highly recommend." —Eileen Levy
Get them from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 24 colors, patterns, and styles).
8. An abstract-print bodycon midi for a show-stopping look that will require you to post at least one picture in it with an epic background of your travels. I can already see all the likes and comments rolling in asking where you got this beauty of a dress.
Promising review: "This product is very thick and good quality for the price. I bought it from seeing someone on TikTok wear it and it looks exactly the same. You could even wear this in fall with the right layering pieces." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 34 styles).
9. A crochet sweater perfect to bring to the beach to throw on after you've been in the sun for a while and need a little cover but don't want to overheat.
Get it from Aerie for $37.46 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and in three colors).
10. A button-down A-line skirt for a cute style that will still keep you covered enough that you don't have to add a scarf over your outfit when you go into a European church with a dress code.
Promising review: "This skirt is so versatile. I usually have a hard time finding skirts because I have wider hips so skirts that are longer create a weird silhouette. This skirt is not that. I have been able to wear it to work and feel super comfortable. The fabric is sturdy, and it has a little of a wrinkled look so it is great to travel with. I would recommend this skirt to anyone who is looking for some flare in their wardrobe but doesn't want to break the bank. I got this skirt in red and plan on getting it in a few more colors. Also, it was true to size." —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–XL and four colors).
11. A two-piece midi dress outfit you'll be ~dying~ to wear as soon as you get to your destination — as a beach coverup or just a great dinner outfit. You're bound to have a great time when you wear this amazing outfit.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this outfit!! It is cute, sexy, and comfortable to wear. I bought this outfit as a 'travel outfit' to wear while going to the beach!! I should have bought two at the same time, but I didn't! I definitely will be ordering more colors next time."—Moni
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes XL–5X and in 29 colors and patterns)