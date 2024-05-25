If You Live By The Beach Or A Park, Here Are 34 Products You Probably Need

1. A sand-free beach blanket designed so that sand (or dirt) rolls right off it, so you can fully lay out and relax, knowing you won't make a mess all the way home. Reviewers love this blanket because it's big enough for up to four adults to use, and it packs up small, making it super easy to transport.
Promising review: "Absolutely excellent. I’ve taken this to the beach 3 times now, and it’s awesome. Absolutely massive, and sand doesn’t stick to it. Sure, if you step on it with sandy feet or push sand onto it, it’ll sit on top, but it just brushes off or shakes off without working for it at all. Ideal fabric for laying out at the beach. Great value, a must-have!" — Amazon Customer
2. A durable Rumpl outdoor blanket designed to be super portable, waterproof, and dirt-resistant. You can keep it in your car for all those impromptu trips you decide to take because the weather is just TOO nice to be stuck in your home for one minute longer.
Rumpl is an Oregon-based small business that you may recognize from Shark Tank for their outdoor blankets.
Promising review: "This is my second Rumpl blanket. I like to keep one in my home to snuggle with my cat (he loves these blankets) and one in my trunk with my camp chair for impromptu beach days." —Carmel C.
3. A set of cup holders you can place in the sand or uneven dirt/grass to give you a sturdier place to set your drink — it won't tip over the second you set it down anymore. Genius!
Promising review: "These were so convenient for our recent beach trip. They hold your drink upright and sit well in the sand. It’s nice to be able to keep your cup or bottle free from sand. They are easy to clean and throw right in your beach bag. Definitely recommend!" —Andrea
4. A sand removal bag about to change your life because it will make removing sand after being at the beach a ~breeze~. The bag is filled with a talc-free, reef-friendly powder that will ensure you leave the sand exactly where you found it.
Shakalo is a San Diego-based small business started to figure out a way to help people, especially parents remove sand before leaving the beach. Thee soft fabric pouch allows the powder to remove the sand without scattering everywhere.
Promising review: "We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives! It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1x–2x a week. I even use it on my dogs paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of. I will definitely be buying the refill and another baggie to have exclusively in the car." —Gabbs Uresti
5. The Ring Thing — a waterproof clip-on holder you can place your rings in at any time. This means you can keep your rings secure in your bag while you frolic in the water or join in a volleyball game.
Ring Thing Design is a woman-owned small biz dedicated to creating stylish and functional products. A portion of each sale for this product is donated to nonprofits working to stop human trafficking.
Promising review: "I was unsure about this purchase. I didn’t think I would use it to its full potential, but, man, oh man, was I wrong. I use it every day. It’s where I store my engagement ring. While at work, I put it in the Ring Thing, and after, I am free to pop it back on. It has given me the power to shut my fiancé up when I 'forget' my ring. I NEVER FORGET NOW! It’s always with me. This is money well spent. Don’t sleep on getting yours." —Liliana
6. An ultra-fine SPF mist about to change the way you apply sunscreen forever. You can spritz this on super easily, no matter where you are, even during a picnic. It goes over makeup no problem, so you'll actually remember to reapply every two hours while outside.
The spray is made by a NYC-based small business! You'll smell notes of rose geranium and lavender and rosemary with every spritz. It's also vegan, cruelty-free!
Promising review: "I love this mist! It is very lightweight and does not feel sticky on your skin. So easy to carry so you can use it anytime and everywhere you go. I love that it has a very light scent that makes it very pleasant." —Cherubdanielle
7. A low-profile chair that will keep you close enough to the ground to feel the sand in your toes but also comfortable for more than five minutes. It also has genius design features that really knock it ~out of the water~ including a cup holder and a sleeve on the back to keep your towel from getting dirty.
Promising review: "These are our new favorite folding chairs. We’ve used them at the beach, at the park, and in the backyard. My young children even used it to watch a movie in the living room (it allowed them to stretch their legs comfortably and recline). They are relatively light and easy to unfold. Folding it back is difficult the first time but once you got technique, its easy. The back pocket is where we usually store the bag and is still big enough to fit towels, phones, or tablets. The feet sink a little bit in the sand, but so does any chair. It is just more noticeable because the seat is close to the ground like a beach chair should be. I also love that it has cup holders that can rotate in and be hidden if you don’t need it. All in all, its an excellent and well-made beach chair." —K Fernandez
8. Or a pair of lounger chairs if you're looking for a way to lay out more but still want to support your back. These chairs fold up flat, making them super easy to tote with you as you find the *perrrfect* spot.
Promising review: "These were perfect. They were exactly what I was looking for now that summer is here. They're compact, easy to carry, lightweight — perfect for movies under the stars, music in the park, and beach days." —Sherry Ramsundar
9. And a set of towel clips so your towel won't blow away .2 seconds after you get up to take a quick dip in the water to cool off. You can clip it on the top and/or sides for that extra sense of security that can help you fully relax when you're in ~beach mode~.
Promising review: "Meet your new beach/lounge chair’s best friend. I love that you can use these clips to hold your towels on the railing to dry in the breeze or at the beach and pool to keep your towels in place on the lounge chairs. No more fly-away towels!" —BeckiCaesar
10. A Helinox ultra-light chair that's super easy to assemble and packs up small, so you can easily stash it in a tote bag. Reviewers confirm that this is a great chair for camping, but find they like it so much, they take it with them on park trips, too.
Promising review: "I love this chair!!! I originally purchased this for camping yet I find myself taking it with me often just in daily life. It is super high quality and I know that it can take more than casual use. I take it to Central Park often and it’s very comfortable. Can’t say enough good things." —Jeffrey
11. A Rifle Paper Co. mesh tote to hold all your essentials except the sand and dirt that come with your adventures. That will fall right out while you stay stylish and prepared for your fun day.
