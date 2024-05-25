If You Live By The Beach Or A Park, Here Are 34 Products You Probably Need

Rumpl is an Oregon-based small business that you may recognize from Shark Tank for their outdoor blankets.

Promising review: "This is my second Rumpl blanket. I like to keep one in my home to snuggle with my cat (he loves these blankets) and one in my trunk with my camp chair for impromptu beach days." —Carmel C.

Get it from on Amazon for $104.99+ (available in 30 colors and patterns) or from Rumpl for $125 (available in 37 colors).

