Be The Envy Of Your Friends With These 34 Home Products

1. A double hand towel holder to make your bathroom seem like it's straight out of the Ritz Carlton — and guests will know exactly where they can dry their hands.
Promising review: "I purchased this for hand towels in the bathroom. It's sturdy. It does not rust or show signs of it being cheap. It’s bigger than I expected and can easily fit four hand towels. It looks nice in the bathroom and looks way more expensive than what it was bought for. I have gotten compliments on it. I'm very glad I bought it and have recommended it to others." —Valerie P
Get it from Amazon for $42.33.
2. Some cabinet pulls — they'll give your kitchen a complete makeover without you having to spend thousands of dollars installing new cabinets. Reviewers confirm that these small touches make a big difference.
Just a note that some reviewers recommend getting your own screws instead of using the ones included.
Promising review: "These are fabulous, and totally changed the look of my kitchen! The price was also great too, as I needed 35, and had to buy to lots, one 25 and one 10, and the total was around $80 for all of them. Which equals out to less than $2 apiece. You can't buy ones of this quality for that price locally. These are heavy, and easy to install." —Debbie Sterrett
Get one from Amazon for $7.27+ (available in various sizes, colors, and styles).
3. A set of amber soap dispensers because nothing screams "I HAVE A LOT OF MONEY" like sleek nonlabeled soap dispensers, even if you got the soap inside from CVS with your 40% off coupon.
Promising review: "These are amazing soap dispensers. The amber glass is sturdy and strong, and the pump works great. They're easy to fill and they look so good on your bathroom or kitchen countertop. Highly recommend!" —Emily
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three different pump colors).
4. A wine stain-removing spray so you can enjoy your girls' nights drinking wine and watching The Bachelor without fear that someone will ruin your couch or carpet. You'll basically have Olivia Pope-level confidence because you'll know if you do spill, there will be no ~scandal~ and the spray will get the stain out, leaving no trace it was ever there.
Promising review: "I thought the world had ended!! RED WINE SPILLED ON AN ORIENTAL CARPET!!! The cream fringe took the brunt of the spill. The first thing I did was put white wine on it…after all isn’t that what you have heard and read? That white wine will remove red wine from whatever. Didn’t work for me. Rush to Amazon…what to do….what to do? I found several products that sounded promising. I read the reviews. So glad that this is what I chose! Worked like a dream. When it arrived the stain had been set for four days, and following the directions on the bottle, the stain instantly started to disappear. My cream-colored fringe was back. Amazing!!! My carpet is back to its beautiful self. Am I happy? So happy words can’t convey." —Pat
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five varieties and quantities).
5. A Go Hang It! picture hanging and leveling kit specifically designed to make hanging picture frames and wall art a breeze. If you have a selection of wall art that's been sitting on the floor for six months since you've moved in because it's such a hassle to measure and hang, this is about to be your new bff.
Go Hang it! is a small business that created this kit to help making hanging saw-tooth and wire picture frames easily with zero measuring. There are two magnetic keys you stick into the hangers on the back of your picture frames and then put up on the wall exactly where you want. It will leave a small indentation so you know exactly where to put your nails. And if you have a frame with a wire hanger, it also works. You can see exactly how it works in this TikTok here. Plus, there's an included level to make sure the pictures are even. The kit also incudes 85 pieces of picture-hanging hardware.
Promising review: "I moved to my apartment a few months ago and haven’t hung anything because it is difficult/annoying to do my myself without it being crooked. Walls are plaster, so if I measure incorrectly and make nail holes, it is a pain to fix. I saw this product on TikTok (of all places) and immediately purchased. The day it arrived, I hung a mirror perfectly! I love that it has the attached kit, so when I want to hang something everything is in one place. Super easy to use and absolutely worth every dollar." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 5%).
6. An outlet light so you can add a little bit of light to the room without having to get a big and bulky night-light. And when you turn the lights off at night, you won't end up running into a door you def thought was closed but it was too dark to see...take it from me, that's no fun at all.
Promising review: "I don't like night-lights because they take up the wall outlet, so this was the perfect solution. I put it in the guest bath and at night with the bathroom door open this provides just enough light to guide a person to the bathroom without blinding them. I ended up putting two on my hallway switches as well. What a great product." —LMK
Get it from Amazon for $22.98 (available in three styles and four colors).
7. A gold watering can and mister you can not only use to water your plants, but then leave out after you're done as a chic piece of decor. Plus, you'll never have to admit to your friends that you used to water your plants with a boring old cup.
Promising review: "This watering can is so easy to use, and it holds a lot more water than you would think by the size. I also love the cap that comes on the end of the spout — a great way to avoid spills!! Appreciate the pretty mister that comes with it, too. Both look very nice on the shelf where I house my plants in front of a window." —MC Phillips
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in two colors).
8. A CovoBox made to look like a stack of books, but it's actually hollow on the inside, so you can use it to cover your Wi-Fi router that's awkward sitting out. Say goodbye to clutter and hello to beautiful (and functional) decor.
Before adding this to your cart, you have the option to customize it, including selecting from 14 lengths and 15 colors (including custom colors). The CovoBox is made from reclaimed books and sustainable wood.
Covogoods is a small family-owned business creating home decor in Utah!
Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one, and I’ve been a Prime member since Day 1. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme
Get it from Amazon Handmade for $29+.
9. A set of peel-and-stick floor tiles designed to make it super easy to redo your floor, without having to actually rip out the tile, which would cost you a huge chunk of change.
The tiles are water-resistant and washable. To apply, just peel the backing and stick to a clean floor. You don't need any special tools or even grout.
Promising review: "I've only had these on my bathroom floor for a month or so, but they seem like they'll hold up. They were a bit of a pain in the ass to cut, but I didn't have the best tools or patience. The price is bananas for how good these look! They really transformed the room for cheap." —Jenascia
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $13.90.
10. An under-cabinet wineglass rack perfect for holding any glasses that are too tall or fragile to be crowded into a cabinet. These will turn heads and make your kitchen feel like a Michelin-star restaurant.
Promising review: "I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wine glasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fits the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" —Cycle Mom
Get it from Amazon for $19.93+ (available in two sizes, four colors, and two quantities).
11. Sticky Stake insect traps you place in your plants to attract flies, gnats, midges, and other insects and keep them from flying around your house and annoying you so very much.
Promising review: "Holy cow these suckers work! I'm so grossed out by the result, but at the same time, I have a sick sense of satisfaction. I used these in my house plants that are breeding fungus gnats like crazy. I used them in conjunction with beneficial nematodes, and they definitely cut down on the number of gnats in our house. Unfortunately, I added a new houseplant, plus repotted one that had outgrown its prior home, and we are wrapped up in them again. I'm buying another package of sticky traps as soon as I finish this review!" —Megan
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
12. A create-your-own countertop kit ideal if you've been dreaming of adding granite surfaces to your kitchen...until you look at your bank account. This kit has everything you need to transform your kitchen (or bathroom) without having to hire a contractor.
Promising review: "I hated my stock builder counters, a horrible washed out mustard color. Unfortunately, I didn’t have enough money to get the real marble counters that I covet. I found this product on TikTok and was immediately intrigued! Of course, I had to purchase it. I bought the 2-pack because the per the instructions, I wouldn’t have enough to cover all of my counters. The process took 2 days with the waiting between application, but it was extremely easy to use. I’m giving it 5 stars because of ease of applying, appearance, and the fact that it changes the whole look of my kitchen!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $99.95 (available in five colors).
13. A handmade floral coaster so beautiful you *might* not want to set your drinks on it, but you totally should because it will protect your surfaces and also feel so elegant you might think you've been transported to the set of Bridgerton.
Poppy & Pour is a California-based small business that has been creating custom flower coasters, keychains, and more since 2020.
Promising review: "Absolutely gorgeous! It's hard to get a good photo of resin without reflections or light so trust me when I say this is even more beautiful in person! Seller gave me exactly what I requested and I couldn't be happier with this purchase. Highly highly recommended!" —nlivnil
Get it from Poppy & Pour on Etsy for $14+ (available in six varieties/amounts)