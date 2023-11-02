22 Tweets That Prove Why #AskSRK Will Never Go Out Of Style
King in the streets, King in the tweets!
When he's not making movies that make thousands of crores at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan is just like the rest of us.
Why? He loves a good AMA (Ask Me Anything) on X (formerly Twitter)!
Putting his impeccable wit on display, here are 22 tweets from his #AskSRK sessions that show no one can do it quite like him...
...and how these guarantee the best movie promotions with practically zero monetary investment.
1. He knows he's got enough rizz.
Bhai teri mushkilein aur badh jayengi. Main gaya toh tera patta saaf..!!! https://t.co/APhMjY2vo5— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023
2. He promises cameos.
Jab jab bhai bulayenge tab tab aa jaunga…. https://t.co/wpGh6GsPTN— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023
3. He calls out his own continuity errors...
In the song Not Ramaiyya I have not worn the moustache for Rathore in one shot….see the film again till the end and see if u can catch it!!!! #Jawan https://t.co/U9VOLDOHya— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023
4. He gets into team building exercises.
Please HR inko leke jao. Have just told @RedChilliesEnt to figure out a discount offer for all ha ha. If they listen it will be cheaper to take the whole office. U will become their favourite!! #Jawan https://t.co/y9ucLGNzmF— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023
5. He gets cheeky about his past failures.
Yaar yeh Zero Zero mat yaad dilao abhi….ha ha. https://t.co/nTMFH2nfn3— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023
6. He gives great relationship advice.
Free mein pyaar deta hoon bhai….ticket ke toh paise hi lagenge!! Don’t be cheap in romance go and buy the ticket…and take her with u. #Jawan https://t.co/uwGRrZkz9I— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023
7. He shuts down trolls with a smile.
Bhai life mein positivity rakh na….social media wala type lag raha hai….negativity negativity. Think positive u will be happier man. https://t.co/TFETLROUY2— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023
8. He is always open to opportunities.
Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein..??? https://t.co/DkilpNtnMN— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023
9. He's got the cutest gift ideas.
If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think… https://t.co/pRY2jxl41B— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023
10. He's got clapbacks that make you chuckle for days.
Hello Garib https://t.co/M9r8U6en4Q— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017
11. I mean, really.
#Dunki Fixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon Maathe pe gudwa loon!!!! https://t.co/2M5u6iFR8d— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023
12. He's all about the intentions.
Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya?? https://t.co/Jskh69QEqc— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023
13. He really gets into the why of it all.
Instagram has too many pics of what people eat!!! For breakfast…desserts…dinner…ufff! https://t.co/Ih8sSs49zX— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023
14. He shares passion project updates.
Next long outdoor I will try and finish it. https://t.co/y3wcZSXzcI— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019
15. He doesn't mind engaging in politics.
@alviraaxf0 elected or unelected????— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 7, 2015
16. He doesn't back down from a good pep talk.
Just start and continue for 7 days and u will get hooked….do it for yourself and you will keep going https://t.co/WUxv307qoL— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022
17. "Down ke baad up aata hai" is profound.
Aur acchi wali job mil jayegi….fikr mat karo. Down ke baad Up aata hain…. https://t.co/M6zpgCJ9EC— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023
18. He's candid about his family life.
Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys! https://t.co/WrG0ppqMoL— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020
19. He always has the best prompts to get a session going.
Oh wow, weekend upon us again. Should be working but have a late call….so thought will catch up with some queries. If u have any. Go ahead #AskSRK ( also no marriage proposals today as I have a cold..just saying ha ha )— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023
20. He actually cares about the quality of questions.
Interesting is better…otherwise same questions same answers…seems more like Maths not #AskSRK https://t.co/gknh0PCsKs— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023
21. He looks out for his followers.
Feeling very happy. Let’s do #AskSRK for 10 mins. Those who don’t want their TL inundated with my replies..go on mute mode now!— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 2, 2017
22. And he's always got the best reasons to close sessions for the day!
Thank u all. Have to go now. Movie time with AbRam. Love and happiness to everyone. Till next #AskSRK pic.twitter.com/JZzhfZ8xAj— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017