22 Tweets That Prove Why #AskSRK Will Never Go Out Of Style

King in the streets, King in the tweets!

aakritianand1
by aakritianand1

BuzzFeed Staff

When he's not making movies that make thousands of crores at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan is just like the rest of us.

Sujit Jaiswal / AFP via Getty Images

Why? He loves a good AMA (Ask Me Anything) on X (formerly Twitter)!

Putting his impeccable wit on display, here are 22 tweets from his #AskSRK sessions that show no one can do it quite like him...

...and how these guarantee the best movie promotions with practically zero monetary investment.

1. He knows he's got enough rizz.

Twitter: @iamsrk

2. He promises cameos.

Twitter: @iamsrk

3. He calls out his own continuity errors...

Twitter: @iamsrk
...thereby making the lives of those working hard to update the "Goofs" section on IMDb, easier.

4. He gets into team building exercises.

Twitter: @iamsrk

5. He gets cheeky about his past failures.

Twitter: @iamsrk

6. He gives great relationship advice.

Twitter: @iamsrk

7. He shuts down trolls with a smile.

Twitter: @iamsrk

8. He is always open to opportunities.

Twitter: @iamsrk

9. He's got the cutest gift ideas.

Twitter: @iamsrk

10. He's got clapbacks that make you chuckle for days.

Twitter: @iamsrk

11. I mean, really.

Twitter: @iamsrk

12. He's all about the intentions.

Twitter: @iamsrk

13. He really gets into the why of it all.

Twitter: @iamsrk

14. He shares passion project updates.

Twitter: @iamsrk

15. He doesn't mind engaging in politics.

Twitter: @iamsrk

16. He doesn't back down from a good pep talk.

Twitter: @iamsrk

17. "Down ke baad up aata hai" is profound.

Twitter: @iamsrk

18. He's candid about his family life.

Twitter: @iamsrk

19. He always has the best prompts to get a session going.

Twitter: @iamsrk

20. He actually cares about the quality of questions.

Twitter: @iamsrk

21. He looks out for his followers.

Twitter: @iamsrk

22. And he's always got the best reasons to close sessions for the day!

Twitter: @iamsrk

Never change, SRK!

GIPHY / Via giphy.com