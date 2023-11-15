Community·Updated on Nov 16, 2023"Outlander," "The True Love Experiment," And 8 Other Rom-Com Novels With Instantly Lovable Feminist CharactersThe romance novel genre is often overlooked or not seen as being feminist, despite its themes of female empowerment, expression, and joy!by Zoe RueCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Evie Dunmore’s A League of Extraordinary Women series Berkley Evie Dunmore’s A League of Extraordinary Women series made up of Bringing Down the Duke, A Rogue of One’s Own, Portrait of a Scotsman, and the upcoming book The Gentleman’s Gambit, centers around the love stories of a group of suffragists who are among the first women to attend Oxford in the 1870s. Her books address political issues associated with women’s rights, such as the Married Women’s Property Act, and have a strong feminist thread tying the heroines of each novel together. 2. Manda Collins’ A Lady’s Guide to Mischief and Mayhem Forever This book is the first in Manda Collins’ Ladies Most Scandalous series, and it centers around a heroine who is a detective living in Victorian England. The female protagonist pushes boundaries and shows that she isn’t any less capable of doing meaningful work because of her gender. 3. Ali Hazelwood’s Books Berkley Ali Hazelwood’s novels, The Love Hypothesis, Love on the Brain, and Love, Theoretically, and her STEMinist Novellas series are about the love stories of heroines working in STEM. They show that women can push boundaries and excel in academia and research lab environments, even though these have historically been male-dominated fields. 4. Tessa Dare’s Spindle Cove series Avon Books Tessa Dare’s Spindle Cove series revolves around a community of women in the Regency Era who have been deemed spinsters by society because of their nontraditional interests and personalities. In the series, we see women who are leaders, scientists, servants, and amateur detectives getting their own love stories while keeping their strong group of female friends. The heroines of these books support one another, and the community of Spindle Cove allows women to be whatever they want without conforming to society’s rules. 5. Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander Dell While not strictly a romance novel, Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series focuses on a grand love story and features a strong and independent female protagonist, Claire. She was initially a nurse before becoming a surgeon in later books; she was the only female medical student in her class. Even when Claire is told that she cannot do certain things as a woman, she does what she wants and knows what she is capable of. She leads her community and inspires the women around her to push the boundaries of what they believe they can do. 6. Emily Henry’s Book Lovers Berkley Nora, the protagonist of Emily Henry's Book Lovers, fits the stereotype of the big city girlfriend who is broken up with when the rom-com's hero goes home for the holidays and falls in love with someone from his hometown. She is hard-working, career-driven, and doesn't have an overly warm personality. Still, that doesn't stop her from being a fully fleshed-out character who loves her younger sister more than anyone else. While telling Nora's love story, Emily Henry shows that women can have both a career and love and that a woman can be assertive without being a "bitch." 7. Taylor Jenkins Reid’s The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Washington Square Press Taylor Jenkins Reid’s The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo tells the love story of a woman working in Hollywood in the 1950s and 1960s. In the book, the characters are keenly aware of the ways how both women and queer people are viewed by society, and they are often stifled by who society will allow them to be. 8. Tessa Bailey’s It Happened One Summer Avon It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey is a book that features two sisters opening a business together. Sisterhood is very important to the main character, and she tries to bond with the women in her community to build a support system of female friends. Piper, the heroine, is very feminine, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t strong or intelligent. She is a well-rounded character whose kindness to those around her helps her integrate into a new community and grow. 9. Sarah MacLean’s Nine Rules to Break when Romancing a Rake Avon Sarah MacLean’s Nine Rules to Break When Romancing a Rake is about a woman in Regency Era England who is tired of being confined by society’s strict standards and decides to make a list of everything she wants to do. She decides to liberate herself and experience life without worrying about what society dictates what a lady should or should not do. 10. And Christina Lauren’s The True Love Experiment Gallery Books The True Love Experiment by Christina Lauren is a true love letter to the romance genre. It features strong female friendships, with the heroine of this novel being the best friend of the heroine of one of their other books. The protagonist, Fizzy, is a successful romance novelist who goes on a TV dating show. Fizzy refuses to feel ashamed of writing romance, even when society tells her to be. She knows who she is and what she wants out of life.