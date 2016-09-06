 back to top
12 Thai Dishes That Will Get You to Ditch That Take-out Menu

Mouthwatering Thai Dishes that will get you to ditch that take-out menu once and for all.

Thai food is addicting. The flavors are specifically blended so that there is a perfect balance of sweet, savory, and spice. And each dish is created so that every bite has different texture so they are a pleasure to eat as well as to taste. But even though the flavors are complex, they aren&#x27;t difficult to recreate at home. Here are a few favorites to try, and they may even inspire you to ditch that takeout menu for good!
Venturists / Via venturists.net

1. Pad Thai Noodles

This favorite Thai noodle dish is a snap to make at home. Find the recipe here
2. Thung Thong (Thai Crispy Dumpings)

These crispy fried Thai appetizers will get you off to the perfect start to your Thai menu. Find the recipe here
3. Thai Glass Noodle Salad

This noodle salad is light, fresh and full of bright flavors. Find the recipe here.
4. Thai Chicken in Coconut Milk Soup

This creamy soup is slightly spicy and highly addictive! Find the recipe.
5. Thai Green Curry Mussels

Craving a Thai seafood dish? This should do the trick. Find the recipe here.
6. Pad See Ew with Chicken

This savory Thai chicken noodle dish comes together in a snap. Find out how here
7. Thai Beef Salad

This beef salad is slightly sweet and spicy - it will dance on your tongue! Find out how to make it here
8. Easy Thai Rice

Don&#x27;t have a lot of time? This easy Thai rice recipe is your answer! Find out how to make it here
9. Thai Green Mango Salad

This dish is as good as it looks, and maybe even a little bit better. Find out how to make it here
10. Thai Spicy Basil Chicken

This spicy chicken dish with spicy Thai basil is a favorite - find out how to make it here.
11. Thai Red Curry

This vegan red curry is spicy and so delicious. Find the recipe here
12. Thai Tea Ice Cream

Need a little cooling down after all that spice. This dish is the perfect way to end your Thai inspired meal at home. Find the recipe here
